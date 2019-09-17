Featured

Guns N' Roses Ban Fan From Their Shows After Alleged Song Leaks
GN'R don't mess around. Continue reading…
Author: Lauryn Schaffner
Posted: October 10, 2019, 10:15 am
Hip-Hop Strings Duo Black Violin Release Rock Infused New Song
Violins rock! Continue reading…
Author: Chad Childers
Posted: October 10, 2019, 10:00 am
10 Scene + Hardcore Subgenres That Need Serious Explaining
Now we get why artists hate genre labels. Continue reading…
Author: Taylor Markarian
Posted: October 10, 2019, 9:07 am
Can't Swim Are Angrier, Heavier and Here to Explain Why
Singer Chris LoPorto offers a track-by-track breakdown. Continue reading…
Author: Loudwire Staff
Posted: October 10, 2019, 8:17 am
BABYMETAL: What We'd Tell Our Younger Selves
Here's what Su-metal and Moametal would tell themselves. Continue reading…
Author: Graham Hartmann
Posted: October 10, 2019, 8:11 am
Motley Crue, Blink-182, Iron Maiden Lead Rock Hall's 'Vote Your Choice' Fan Vote
The 'Vote Your Choice' interactive option at the Rock Hall museum has generated over 80,000 votes this year. Continue reading…
Author: Chad Childers
Posted: October 10, 2019, 8:07 am
Metallica's 'For Whom the Bell Tolls' Meets Kanye West in Compelling Mash-Up
Time marches on. Continue reading…
Author: Philip Trapp
Posted: October 10, 2019, 7:22 am
Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Announces Solo 2020 U.S. Tour Dates
See all the stops here. Continue reading…
Author: Philip Trapp
Posted: October 10, 2019, 6:18 am
Hear Green Day's Clap-Along New Song 'Fire, Ready, Aim'
The second single off 'Father of All Motherf--kers,' which will be out next year. Continue reading…
Author: Joe DiVita
Posted: October 10, 2019, 6:10 am
DevilDriver Drop Off Megacruise Following Family Cancer Diagnosis
Read frontman Dez Fafara's statement. Continue reading…
Author: Philip Trapp
Posted: October 10, 2019, 5:30 am
Michael Sweet: Stryper Deserves to Be in the Rock Hall as Much as Bon Jovi
He explains the traits he think matter. Continue reading…
Author: Lauryn Schaffner
Posted: October 9, 2019, 1:56 pm
Watch Slayer's Official Theatrical Trailer for 'The Repentless Killology'
Get a tease featuring bits of BJ McDonnell's short film and the band's concert footage. Continue reading…
Author: Chad Childers
Posted: October 9, 2019, 12:39 pm
Lordi Envision Greater Longevity With 'Killection' Album
What if they had been around since the '70s? Continue reading…
Author: Chad Childers
Posted: October 9, 2019, 11:16 am
Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Upcoming European Tour Dates
The Prince of Darkness says his recovery is taking longer than expected. Continue reading…
Author: Chad Childers
Posted: October 9, 2019, 10:36 am
Poll Suggests Listening to Full Albums Bests Movies + Exercise for Beating Stress
From start to finish, feel the stress melt away. Continue reading…
Author: Chad Childers
Posted: October 9, 2019, 10:12 am
While She Sleeps Book 2020 First-Ever North American Headline Tour
It'll be While She Sleep's first North American headlining run. Continue reading…
Author: Joe DiVita
Posted: October 9, 2019, 9:32 am
Gideon Have Something to Say — And Some Listeners May Not Like It
Unlikely inspirations helped the rockers go 'Out of Control'. Continue reading…
Author: Philip Trapp
Posted: October 9, 2019, 9:00 am
Kurt Cobain's Iconic 'Unplugged' Sweater Is Going Up for Auction
As well as one of his guitars. Continue reading…
Author: Philip Trapp
Posted: October 9, 2019, 8:56 am
Jason Mewes Plays 'Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?'
The 'Jay & Silent Bob' legend proves and disproves Wikipedia. Continue reading…
Author: Graham Hartmann
Posted: October 9, 2019, 8:19 am
50 Metal Songs That Defined 1989
1989 marked a period of multiple transitions in heavy metal. Continue reading…
Author: Loudwire Staff
Posted: October 9, 2019, 8:08 am

